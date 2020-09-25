Samantha Kirby Yoh joins UTA Music as co-head

United Talent Agency (UTA) has appointed Samantha Kirby Yoh as co-head, joining David Zedeck in overseeing the company’s worldwide music operations.

Kirby Yoh joins UTA from WME where she served as head of East Coast music, overseeing the New York music department and expanding its businesses into new areas of media and creative brand partnerships.





Kirby also managed a roster of artists at WME including Bjork, Rosalia, LCD Soundsystem, Florence & the Machine, FKA twigs, Grimes, Alicia Keys, James Blake, MIA, Moses Sumney, Channel Tres, Banks, St Vincent, Massive Attack and The Chemical Brothers. Prior to joining WME Kirby Yoh was an agent at Evolution Talent.

“Sam and David see eye-to-eye on how to build a great music business and will be strong partners in leading UTA Music,” says UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer.

“We have long admired Sam’s success working with unique and powerful artists, and we’re thrilled she has chosen to join us. Under their leadership, UTA Music will continue to bring innovative ideas, unparalleled service and collaboration into the lives of artists.”

“There are few agents in music more inventive, collaborative or dynamic than Sam”

Kirby Yoh says: “I am excited to join UTA as they continue to build out their music department to meet, protect and amplify the creativity of the artists they represent. UTA is at the vanguard of investing and sourcing incredibly innovative opportunities for their artists.

“Additionally, I’ve watched with great respect as UTA moves clearly with their intentions to better our music community, becoming leaders in diversity, equity and inclusion. I look forward to partnering with David Zedeck, a friend for more than 20 years and one of the most talented agents and leaders in music. I’m thrilled to get to work.”

Zedeck added: “There are few agents in music more inventive, collaborative or dynamic than Sam and I’m excited she’s agreed to join UTA. We’ve been colleagues and friends for over two decades and there’s no one I’d rather share the responsibility of running our music business with.

“She’s someone I admire and respect tremendously. She’ll bring a unique perspective and outstanding taste to the role, and I look forward to a partnership focused on continuing to build UTA Music into the industry leader.”

Beyond her role as an agent, Kirby Yoh is a founding member of both She Is The Music, which focuses on increasing the number of women working in the global music industry, and Noise for Now, which connects performers to organisations fighting for reproductive rights.

She also sits on the advisory board of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which works to increase diversity in the entertainment industry.

