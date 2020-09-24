Romania drafts plan for reopening live sector

The Romanian Association of Concert Organisers and authorities have joined forces to plan Romania's return to live

A plan for reopening Romania’s live sector is being hatched by the Romanian Association of Concert Organisers (AROC), the Ministry of Culture, and the National Institute of Public Health.

Last week, representatives from each organisation participated in the first working group dedicated to the cause, which was led by deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan.





Top of the agenda was discussing existing safety measures for outdoor and indoor shows with a capacity of up to 500 people and drafting a staged reopening plan.

“AROC is glad to have found in the Romanian government a receptive partner, willing to understand the problems of this sector and to offer support to the entertainment industry,” says a statement from AROC.

“The government has been open to productive cooperation with the authorities and association members so as to provide support for all categories of events, from low-capacity indoor performances to high-capacity outdoor performances and festivals.”

The AROC now plans to collaborate with authorities and event organisers on a document which will identify the best solutions so that events can take place in optimal conditions, from a sanitary and cultural point of view.

Representatives from Sublime Events, BestMusic Live, Transilvania International Film Festival, Sunwaves festival and ARTmania were present on behalf of the AROC.

