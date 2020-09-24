Pete Nash joins ICM Partners International

The veteran agent, known for his lengthy tenures with Helter Skelter in London and WME in New York, is the latest hire for a firm "in growth mode"

Respected New York-based booking agent Pete Nash has joined ICM Partners, becoming the latest addition to the US major agency’s recently formed International division.

British-born Nash most recently worked at WME, where he spent almost nine years booking artists including Alanis Morissette, Vince Staples, Alanis Morisette, Duran Duran and Tegan and Sara in addition to his own roster.





Prior to joining WME he ran his own New York-based agency, which he formed after leaving legendary London-based outfit Helter Skelter. Spending 17 years as a Helter Skelter director, he represented artists such as Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Blondie, the Fall and Suede. (Former Helter Skelter colleagues include X-ray’s Steve Strange and

Nash’s hiring – announced today (24 September) Rob Prinz, ICM’s head of worldwide concerts, and Matt Bates, head of international – is the latest by ICM Partners International, the division formed with ICM’s effective acquisition of London’s Primary Talent International in March. He follows former WME colleague Simon Clarkson, who joined ICM last month.

Both Nash and Clarkson will work closely with Primary Talent in London, say the agencies.

Nash – who will be based in ICM Partners’ New York office – brings artists including Kings of Leon, Pet Shop Boys, Regina Spektor, Travis, the Struts and Steve Winwood.

“The moves they have made to bolster their international footprint was the catalyst for me to make this move”

He says he’s “very excited to join an agency that is in growth mode. The moves they have made to bolster their international footprint was the catalyst for me to make this move.

“[I’m] looking forward to working closely with Rob Prinz and Matt Bates, who are longtime friends, and the teams at ICM and Primary.”

“I was trying to book acts off Pete long before I was ever an agent, so to be finally be able to work alongside him is a privilege,” says Bates, who is also a Primary director. “His experience in the international market is second to none, and his roster of incredible clients speaks for itself.

“I couldn’t wish for a more perfect addition on our team to help navigate the new exciting music landscape that we are entering into.”

In addition to New York and London, ICM – which is backed by US$150 million in private-equity investment – has offices in Los Angeles (headquarters) and Washington DC. It also holds a minority share in Albatros Agency, a Stockholm-based literary agency.

