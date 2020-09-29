fbpx
Netherlands introduces slate of new restrictions

New measures, including a 10 pm curfew for bars and restaurants, came into effect yesterday and will be in force for at least three weeks

By IQ on 29 Sep 2020

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte announced new restrictions on Monday

image © government.nl

The Dutch government has introduced a range of new measures, including a new 10 pm curfew, to control a second wave virus.

Establishments serving food and drink will now be required to close by 10 pm – a move that echoes other European countries including the UK, Spain and France which have introduced similar earlier closing times.

The capacity for indoor activities is limited to 30 people and outdoor activities are limited to 40. However indoor gatherings that are “necessary to ensure the continued daily operations of institutions, businesses and other organisations,” can accept up to 100 people.

The new restrictions, announced during a national press conference on Monday, came into effect yesterday (28 September) and will be in force for at least the next three weeks.

During the conference, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte explained that the situation in the country’s three largest cities – Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague – had become “serious” and required urgent action.

The Netherlands embraced the idea of group or herd immunity and, until now, avoided strict measures

Residents have been advised to avoid non-essential travel between the three cities.

For the first time, the government has advised Dutch residents to wear masks inside shops as well as on public transport – which was already compulsory.

People have also been advised to work from home now; social gatherings inside people’s homes must not exceed three people, and fans will no longer be allowed to attend sports events.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Netherlands embraced the idea of group or herd immunity and, until now, avoided the strict measures employed by its neighbouring countries.

 

The essential live music business newsletter