Freshers Goes Virtual with Paradigm and The Collab

Paradigm and The Collab are producing a three-hour live stream for the nation's freshers, featuring DJ sets from Clean Bandit and Joel Corry

By IQ on 25 Sep 2020

Clean Bandit will debut new mixes during Freshers Goes Virtual

image © Facebook/Clean Bandit

Paradigm Talent Agency has teamed up with events sponsorship and activation company The Collab for Freshers Goes Virtual, a three-hour live stream for the nation’s students.

Freshers Goes Virtual will take place on 1 October, livestreaming performances from Joel Corry and Clean Bandit, as well as a virtual edition of Bongo’s Bingo.

Students from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland whose Freshers’ Week has been impacted by Covid-19 will be able to watch the live stream via a bespoke event landing page for their university, where they can interact with fellow students.

“Being on the live side of the business and having been to university myself, I could see the issues with Freshers Week coming from a mile off,” says Paradigm agent Ryan Penty.

“Freshers Goes Virtual has been four months in the making and we wanted to provide a genuinely great event that would bring students together if they were limited physically. There are no other events like this on this scale either.

“The pandemic has given us the opportunity to be creative and find new ways to make revenue and the best of this situation for our artists”

“Paradigm has always been considered the forward-thinking agency, and although the pandemic has all but wiped out our traditional live business model for the time being, it has given us the opportunity to be creative and find new ways to make revenue and the best of this situation for our artists.”

The Collab says: “We wanted to create something fun and unique for students across the country to fill the gaping hole in the 2020 Freshers Calendar.

“Our collaboration with Paradigm UK and Southern Comfort has pulled together an epic line-up of DJ sets, plus the almighty Bongo’s Bingo to deliver what promises to be a must-see virtual event featuring amazing performances, lots of fun and unmissable prizes.

“Over 25 universities are joining us for the ride and we can’t wait to throw one big party for thousands of students across the UK.”

The Collab’s clients include AMP: Annie Mac Presents; AMP: Lost & Found; Standon Calling; Y Not?; El Dorado; Love Supreme; and End of the Road.

 

