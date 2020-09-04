French gov rolls out €220m package for live sector

The funding is part of a €2bn culture recovery package and is followed by €100bn economy restart plan

In a bid to encourage event organisers to resume live entertainment, the French government has announced €220 million dedicated to the live sector.

The funding is part of a wider €2bn culture recovery package, which was announced yesterday (3 September), and is followed by a €100bn campaign to restart the economy – France Relance (France Relaunch).





As part of the €220m siphoned off for live shows, the music sector will receive €200m. Details of how the funding will be awarded have not yet been revealed.

“Culture, at the heart of our intimate construction and of our social cohesion, a marker of France’s international influence, has been very hard hit by the health crisis,” reads the culture recovery plan.

“The stake of the recovery plan in culture is both to rebuild the cultural sectors and to overhaul cultural policies”

“With 2 billion euros for Culture, the response is massive and global. The stake of the recovery plan in culture is both to rebuild the cultural sectors and to overhaul cultural policies, in order to be able to support the resumption of activity and to project oneself into the future.”

The National Music Center, which will be entrusted with distributing the live music sector’s funding, will also receive €10m from the live sector package.

This money will be used to complete the ramp-up of the organisation, which was launched at the start of this year and specialises in crisis management.

The French government recently permitted indoor concerts without social distancing providing there are fewer than 5,000 people in attendance, however, larger events will be banned until November.

