Festival business gears up for biggest-ever IFF

Tickets are still available for the stacked 2020 Interactive Festival Forum, which kicks off tomorrow morning with 500+ guests and 65 speakers

The sixth International Festival Forum kicks off tomorrow morning (2 September), welcoming over 500 of the world’s leading festival organisers and booking agents for a special one-off virtual edition of the annual networking event.

The renamed Interactive Festival Forum (iFF) also features 65 guest speakers and performances from 30 emerging artists during six hours of agency livestreams.





“This year’s edition has the strongest line-up of speakers and sessions of any IFF,” says conference co-founder Ruud Berends, “and with networking and deal-making such a key focus of the new virtual format, it’s going to be an extremely productive moment for the festival business to come together.”

The iFF 2020 conference programme includes a keynote interview with former WME head of music Marc Geiger, in conversation with Goldman Sachs’ Lisa Yang, along with panels, workshops and presentations on ticket prices & artist fees, force majeure and refunds, virtual festivals, the lost year of artist development, corporate upheaval, sustainability, risk, insurance and more.

“This year’s edition has the strongest line-up of speakers and sessions of any IFF”

Companies participating in sessions include Glastonbury Festival, Primavera Sound, CAA, Festival Republic, AEG, Live Nation, Paradigm, Roskilde Festival and WME.

Click here to view the full conference schedule.

Alongside the two-day conference programme, iFF features a series of hour-long live streams of performances from upcoming artists, curated and presented by Paradigm Talent Agency, Primary Talent International, UTA, X-ray Touring, Solo Agency and ITB. Several agencies are also hosting Networking Lounges during the event.

Tickets for iFF 2020 are still available and can be bought during the event. To register, or for more information, click here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.