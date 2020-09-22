Ex-WME, CAA, Paradigm agents form Mint Talent

A group of former WME, CAA, Paradigm and Madison House agents have formed Mint Talent Group, a new independent US booking and marketing outfit.

The founding of Mint marks the first time in the Covid-19 era that former employees of multiple major agencies have come together under one banner. It follows the launch of TBA Agency, founded by five ex-Paradigm colleagues, just over three weeks ago, and comes as the large corporate agencies slash staff numbers in a bid to cut costs.





Mint Talent Group’s co-founders are CJ Strock, formerly of WME, Patrick McAuliff and Phil Egenthal, both formerly of Paradigm Talent Agency. The company’s founding agents include Mary Allen and Cassie Siegel (ex-Madison House), Michael Morris and Ryan Owens (Paradigm), Peter Wiederlight (WME) and Logan Handelsman (CAA).

In addition to its core booking representation, Mint will offers its clients a “reimagination of the agency marketing department” with a 47-point marketing plan designed to embrace new technologies, according to a launch release.

“The goal of Mint is to bring together great agents with amazing rosters so that both can thrive”

The agency’s artists also benefit from access to an ancillary income-boosting artist fan-club ticketing platform, as well as the usual range of full-service offerings such as brand partnerships, private and corporate bookings, voiceover, TV and film.

Mint Talent’s roster includes a host familiar names, including multiple Grammy winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Artists represented include the Allman Brothers Band, Art Garfunkel, Blackberry Smoke, Brian McKnight, CloZee, Erasure, George Porter Jnr, Mavis Staples, the Orb, Rising Appalachia, Stick Figure, Trevor Hall, Steel Pulse, Stephen Marley and Taj Mahal, with a full roster available from the Mint website.

Strock – who in addition to booking his music artists will help Mint Talent bring sports stars to the stage – comments: “I am thrilled that we have built a new business based on positive core human values for all parties involved in the Mint family. I am very proud of my partners, employees and top to bottom across the music client roster and sports properties. Let’s go!”

McAuliff adds: “The goal of Mint is to bring together great agents with amazing rosters so that both can thrive at a home that values the associate, agent and artist like family. The wealth of experience the Mint team brings to the group gives us the clout of a corporate without the limitations or boundaries. ”

“At Mint, we believe and are dedicated to creating a company that can have a meaningful role in the rebuilding of our industry”

“I’m thrilled to join the Mint family and couldn’t be more energised to launch the electronic division alongside Pete Wiederlight and Logan Handelsman,” says Allen, whose artist CloZee is one of the fastest-rising EDM acts. We make a great team and I look forward to carving a special lane in the electronic space where all artists, developing and established, get the attention and support they need to flourish in the forever-evolving touring landscape.”

Americana/roots specialist Siegel comments: “I’m thrilled to be able to call Mint my new professional home. Twenty twenty has been a year of significant disruption for the world of live music and across this planet. At Mint, we believe and are dedicated to creating a company that can have a meaningful role in the rebuilding of our industry to be more successful and personally fulfilling for us as agents, for our clients and for all of our colleagues across the industry.

“I also know that we are ‘all in’ as a team and family to pave the way for the new model to become the standard. And we are going to have fun on this journey.”

Mint also launches with an associate training programme for the next generation of agents and industry leaders. Lindsey Overby (formerly of Paradigm) and Jesse Rivelis (formerly of WME) are the first two associates.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.