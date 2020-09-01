Ex-Paradigm agents join forces for TBA Agency

Five laid-off Paradigm agents have launched a new music talent agency with clients including The War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett and Chvrches

Ex-paradigm agents Marshall Betts, Avery McTaggart, Amy Davidman, Ryan Craven, and Devin Landau have launched a new music talent agency called TBA, according to Variety.

The new agency has unveiled a clientele which includes The War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Chvrches, Tune-Yards, Cut Copy, Beirut, Guided By Voices, Jungle, Cuco, Purity Ring, José González, Tycho, Caribou and Alvvays.





“TBA is only able to exist because of the incredible artists we work with, and it has been with them in mind that we have built every part of this company,” McTaggart told Variety.

“For me that has been and will remain what I am most passionate about: Seeing our artists grow and succeed, knowing we are working tirelessly to support them in new and better ways.

“The agency business is changing and we see TBA as part of the shift towards a better culture within the music business. We are focused solely on the future and how to ensure that integrity, accountability and transparency are standards at our company and others.”

The five agents will be equal partners in the new venture and will lead an 11-person team, operating from offices in Los Angeles and New York.

“The agency business is changing and we see TBA as part of the shift towards a better culture within the music business”

The team is completed by head of artist creative strategy Samantha Tacón, head of marketing Katie Nowak, and agent Josh Mulder, as well as Chris Danis, Lauren McCauley and Lindsey Schiffman.

The five partners previously worked at The Windish Agency before the firm partnered in 2015 with Paradigm Talent Agency where they worked until this past March.

The former Paradigm agents were let go in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, along with around 250 other employees.

Fellow agencies including CAA and WME also reduced their workforces during the Covid crisis.

Agency business during the Covid-era will be a hot topic at this year’s Interactive Festival Forum (iFF), which takes place on 2 and 3 September.

Shifting Landscapes: Covid’s effect on corporate relationships will see agents including Alex Bruford (ATC Live), Arnaud Meersseman (AEG Presents), Matchbox Live CEO Theresho Selesho and Sophie Roberts (UTA) discuss opportunities and challenges presented by the pandemic.

Register for iFF here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.