Electric Jungle promoter Boyi Zhou joins Live Nation

Zhou, who co-founded south China's first EDM festival, is the new CMO of Live Nation Electronic Asia

Live Nation Electronic Asia has appointed Boyi Zhou as chief marketing officer.

In the newly created position, Shanghai-based Zhou will lead the company's marketing and partnerships teams, report to managing director Jim Wong.





Zhou joins Live Nation from Jungle Events, where he also served as CMO. In 2015 he co-founded Electric Jungle, south China’s first-ever electronic music festival, and has worked with international DJs including Martin Garrix, Skrillex, Excision, DJ Snake and Kaskade.

“Live Nation Electronic Asia has made great in-roads into China by introducing Creamfields to multiple cities and building dance music communities across Asia,” comments Wong. “By bringing the extremely talented Zhou on board, we will look to solidify our position in the region and work to diversify our artist touring and festival business to reach a broader audience.”

Since launching in 2017, Live Nation Electronic Asia has promoted and booked shows by more than 150 international artists in China, contributing to the growth of the Chinese dance music scene.

Highlights include editions of the UK-born festival Creamfields festival in China (Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai), Hong Kong, Taipei and Rangoon, and a two-night virtual festival with Asian DJs from its management company, Dancing Dragon, which attracted 220,000 fans in May.

“It is my great honour to join Live Nation Electronic Asia and be a part of the world’s leading live entertainment company,” says Zhou.

“With my industry knowledge and the company’s global network, I am confident we will be able to curate a series of unique music events and connect more fans with the world’s top artists, sharing electronic music culture in many more corners of the globe.”

