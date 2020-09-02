fbpx
CTS Eventim appoints Susana Voces to Entradas

Voces joins CTS Eventim's Spanish subsidiary as managing director

By IQ on 02 Sep 2020

Susana Voces

Susana Voces has been appointed MD of Entradas


CTS Eventim, the German entertainment conglomerate, has appointed Susana Voces as managing director of its Spanish subsidiary Entradas.

Voces took up her role at the ticketing company from 1 September and joins Entradas from Deliveroo, the online delivery service, where she was responsible for the global restaurant business. Prior to that, she was general manager for Italy and Spain at eBay.

From 2007 to 2013 Voces led the development of the PayPal in Spain and Portugal and has experience from other international tech-centric companies such as Ericsson.

“With her broad management horizon, Susana will push the development of Entradas”

“I’m very glad to welcome Susana on board as a seasoned international executive with great eCommerce expertise,” says Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim. “With her broad management horizon, she will push the development of Entradas.”

Voces added, “I am delighted to play a part in the future success of CTS Eventim and Entradas.com. This is a new sector for me, where I will bring in all the experience gained from previous positions and responsibilities.”

