More cancellations for Australia’s festival season

Live editions of Festival X, Meredith Festival and BigSound will not go ahead this year, as Australia’s festival season continues to crumble.

Following its inauguration in 2019, Festival X organisers have revealed that the electronic event will not be returning until 2021.





“We have been closely monitoring the local and global situation and out of an abundance of caution for fans, artists, partners, crew and staff, it has become clear that it is not possible for this year’s event to go ahead this December as planned,” its statement read.

The festival – which is in collaboration with Live Nation, Hardware and Onelove – was due to travel between Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne over three days in December.

In another hit to Australia’s festival season, Victoria’s Meredith Festival has also been cancelled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The event was set to take place between 11–13 December, celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Their 2019 event was headlined by the likes Róisín Murphy, Briggs and Amyl & The Sniffers.

“Like much of the planet, life in Postcode 3333 must contend with a pandemic and adjust to a different beat, for the time being,” says a statement on the festival’s website.

“Which brings us to a break in regular programming. A rest. Something which, in itself, is not such an unusual part of the Supernatural trip.”

The statement also says that an update on Golden Plains festival – the promoter’s Labour Day weekend event – will be provided “as soon as we can”.

Elsewhere, industry conference and festival BigSound will move to an online format for this year’s event and provide free delegate passes “to ensure equal access for an industry that has been devastated by the effects of Covid-19”.

The 19th edition of the event – which is usually based in Queensland – will still take place over the weekend scheduled, 21–22 October.

“BIGSOUND has always been about bringing our business and arts community together and while we were hopeful of being in our spiritual home in the Fortitude Valley live music precinct, 2020 has made other arrangements,” said QMusic CEO Angela Samut.

“It has never been more important for the Australian industry to come together to focus on survival and re-futuring with a program that offers a mainstream conference program, professional development and mental health activities as well as the introduction of The BIGSOUND50.”

Delegates who purchased a ticket to the BigSound physical event will receive a full refund.

Australia’s festival season has also seen the cancellation of 2020 editions of St.Kilda, Strawberry Fields and Loch Hart Music Festival.

Currently, Australia is battling its second wave of Coronavirus and has recorded 678 deaths and more than 26,000 cases at the time of writing.

Victoria has been in lockdown since July to curb the coronavirus outbreak that fuelled Australia’s second wave.

Authorities have imposed stay-at-home rules and a curfew in Melbourne, the state capital. The lockdown has closed many businesses and banned gatherings around the state.

The state government has warned the lockdown may extend beyond 13 September, its scheduled finish date.

