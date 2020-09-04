ASM Europe reshuffles senior management team

Marie Lindqvist has been appointed as SVP for ASM Europe, Andreas Sand succeeds her as Stockholm GM

Venue operator ASM Global has announced changes to the senior management team in its European division.

Marie Lindqvist, currently general manager and vice president for the Stockholm business in Sweden will become senior vice president for ASM Europe.





The new appointment will see Lindqvist relocate to the European Headquarters in Manchester, led by executive VP for Europe John Sharkey, where she will pick up “operational oversight” across the European venue portfolio.

Andreas Sand, currently Stockholm CFO and commercial director, will succeed Linqvist as the new Stockholm general manager and vice president.

“We are truly excited and fortunate to have Marie, who holds an amazing track record of success and business calibre to further support placing ASM Global at the front of best practice in Europe, as we have elsewhere across the world,“ says Bob Newman, ASM global president.

“Andreas Sand has been key to our growth across all areas in Sweden and will use his proven talent, experience and knowledge to build on our track record of success and take the region’s business to even greater levels of achievements.”

Sharkey commented, “Whilst Marie will not become a stranger to the Scandinavian market, her experience and business acumen will be invaluable in supporting our venue businesses and help build the new world for sports, entertainment and convention business success as part of a resource and skillset in a way that only ASM Global can deliver.“

“Our European team is already high calibre and with Marie’s appointment this takes our capability to even higher levels – it is truly a fabulous appointment. She is leaving the Stockholm business in great shape but in equally capable hands with Andreas who is ready for this move; he will be a great successor to Marie and an excellent leader of the team in Sweden.”

ASM operates a portfolio of arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centres, performing arts centres, theatres and other venues across five continents including Manchester Arena, First Direct Arena in Leeds and SSE Arena, Wembley.

