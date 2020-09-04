650 attend virtual International Festival Forum 2020

It was a successful debut digital outing for IFF, which took place as the Interactive Festival Forum on 2 and 3 September

The sixth International Festival Forum wrapped up yesterday evening, bringing to a close two days of networking, discussion and showcases attended by more than 650 delegates across the world.

The ongoing impact of Covid-19 meant IFF was this year held as a special one-off digital edition – the Interactive Festival Forum (iFF) – with the absence of the space constraints presented by IFF’s traditional north London home allowing for more festival organisers and booking agents to attend than ever before.





Featuring 65 guest speakers, six hours of livestreamed showcases by leading booking agencies, and a range of opportunities for networking and meeting, iFF 2020 brought the international festival community together after the most difficult summer in memory.

Highlights of the conference sessions included a much-talked-about keynote by Marc Geiger, in which he predicted a ‘Roaring Twenties’-style recovery for live post-2022, and ‘Ticket Prices, Artist Fees & Deals’, which discussed the changing face of deals and contracts with CAA’s Emma Banks, Paradigm’s Marty Diamond and FKP Scorpio CEO Folkert Koopmans.

Elsewhere, ‘The Big Rebuild: Festivals bounce back’ welcomed CAA’s Maria May, AEG’s Jim King, WME’s Russell Warby, Rock in Rio’s Roberta Medina and Belgian festival legend Herman Schueremans; while ‘Artist Development: The Lost Year‘ looked at the impact on artists of the industry shutdown in March with Rauha Kyyrö, Matt Bates and others.

Other panels, workshops and presentations tackled topics including force majeure and refunds, virtual festivals, corporate upheaval, sustainability, risk, insurance and more.

IFF 2020 delegates can watch back any session, including panels and showcase gigs, for the next week on the virtual iFF portal.

IFF, the leading global platform for booking agents and festival organisers, will return to London next year.

