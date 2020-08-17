Romanian festivals offer tix for plasma donations

Organisers of Untold Festival and Neversea are helping out again, encouraging blood plasma donations by giving away one-day tickets for next year's events

The organiser of Romania’s biggest dance music festival is offering free 2021 tickets to recovered Covid-19 patients who donate their blood plasma.

Untold, the company behind the 70,000-capacity Untold Festival in Cluj-Napoca, will give free day tickets for either Untold Festival or beach festival Neversea (60,000-cap.) to those who donate plasma, either at a hospital or via one of the Blood Network vans set up in major Romanian towns and cities. Those who make a donation through Blood Network will also receive 100 lei (€20) worth of supermarket vouchers.





“The medical system is currently facing an acute shortage of blood, but also a very small number of plasma donations from former Covid-19 patients,” explains Untold, reports Business Magazin. Plasma from people who have recovered from Covid-19 contains blood antibodies which may be useful to those still sick with the virus.

The Blood Network vans will be in Timisoara and Craiova on 22–23 August, Oradea and Targu Mures on 29–30 August, Brasov and Ploiesti on 5–6 September, and Iasi, Sibiu and Bucharest on September 12–13.

The 2020 editions of both festivals were called off in early June. Marin Garrix, Iggy Azalea, David Guetta, Alesso, Afrojack and the Pussycat Dolls were confirmed for Untold 2020, while Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Tyga, Passenger and Nina Kraviz would have played Neversea.

The festivals previously provided equipment including flooring, other geotextiles and mobile lighting rigs to the Romanian health service as the coronavirus spread in April.

