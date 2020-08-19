Rob Hallett’s Robomagic leaves Live Nation

The former AEG Live touring chief and his company, Robomagic, have left Live Nation after three years

Robomagic, the live entertainment venture founded by veteran promoter Rob Hallett, is leaving Live Nation effective immediately after three years with the company.

The company comprises of Robomagic Live, a boutique touring division, and Robomagic 360, which describes itself as encompassing “touring, recording, publishing and artist/brand management”.





TLC, Sleaford Mods, Goldie and Boy Better Know are among the artists on Robomagic’s roster, as well as Duran Duran, who Hallett represented as an agent in the 80s.

The two companies jointly promoted shows including UK dates by HER, Why Don’t We, Lemz and Jammer of Boy Better Know.

“I feel very positive about the future and embracing the new normal. Enhanced by new technology, the industry will bounce back in a big way. I would like to thank everyone at Live Nation, for their support over the last three years, and look forward to the next instalment of Robomagic Live,” says Hallett.

The statement also says Hallett is determined to be ahead of the “ongoing curve” and is keen to develop a smaller, more flexible company, that is well-positioned to benefit from this new landscape.

Hallett established Robomagic in January 2015, following his exit from AEG – where he established AEG Live in the UK in February 2005.

Hallett was instrumental in growing the profile of the company (now AEG Presents) internationally.

Highlights of his AEG tenure include Prince’s landmark 21-night residency at the O2 in London in 2007; three Bon Jovi stadium treks; Cohen’s successful 2008–10 comeback tour; and the debut of BST in 2013 with two huge shows by the Rolling Stones.

He also oversaw global tours for the likes of Leonard Cohen, Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez and the launch of British Summer Time Hyde Park.

Prior to joining AEG, he was a director of Mean Fiddler Music Group (later MAMA & Company, now owned by Live Nation), after a decade as an agent and promoter at Barrie Marshall’s Marshall Arts.

