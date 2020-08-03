Lullabye Factory’s Joren Heuvels joins Hometown Talent

Amsterdam-based booking agent Joren Heuvels has joined Hometown Talent Agency.

Acts represented by Heuvels, formerly of the Lullabye Factory agency, include the Beths, Deeper, Donny Benét, Hibou, Jerry Paper, Las Robertas, the Blank Tapes and Sugar Candy Mountain.





“I’m super happy to join forces with Joren and welcome him and his incredible roster at Hometown Talent,” says Hometown Talent co-founder Guillaume Brevers, who set up the agency in April after leaving ATC Live. “Joren is a super talented and highly skilled agent.

“Joren and I share a common vision of today’s music industry and how we would like to see it evolve”

“We share a common vision of today’s music industry and how we would like to see it evolve. Hometown now counts offices in Belgium and the Netherlands, right in the heart of Europe, a stone’s throw from many key markets, offering our artists the best opportunities and most efficient service.”

Adds Joren Heuvels: “I am very excited to join forces with Guillaume at Hometown Talent Agency. I’ve been following Guillaume for a couple of years when he was still working as an agent for BFOS and ATC Live.

“We share the same values, have a similar taste in music and both work independently on an international level, so I am looking forward to providing the best possible service and working together on the careers of our artists by combining our experiences and knowledge.”

