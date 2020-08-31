LN Japan announces paid Tokyo Sessions live streams

Tickets for 12 September's debut Tokyo Session, featuring metal act Crossfaith playing Tokyo's Liquidroom, start at US$15 for international fans

Live Nation Japan has announced Tokyo Sessions, a new virtual concert series that aims to connect Japanese artists with international audiences.

A joint venture with artist management company Far East Entertainment and brand agency Helixes, Tokyo Sessions combines full-length livestreamed performances from Tokyo venues with behind-the-scenes and interview footage.





Heavy metal band Crossfaith is the first featured artist, performing from Tokyo’s ~900-capacity Liquidroom on 12 September. Tickets for the performance, dubbed ‘Open the Dimensions’, start at US$15 (ticket only), with a livestream ticket + T-shirt bundle priced at $45.

“We are living in a time when we can only enjoy live music through a big invisible filter,” say Crossfaith in a joint statement.

“Our answer to break such a filter is to Open the Dimensions, where we take fans to explore the fifth dimension and provide them with a completely new experience that goes beyond the limitations of traditional art and music and our previous physical live events.”

