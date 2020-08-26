Live Nation Germany mega show rescheduled

Return to Live, slated to be the biggest show Germany has seen since March, will be postponed until late autumn due to increasing infections

Live Nation GSA has been forced to postpone the biggest show Germany has seen since March, in light of new increasing coronavirus infections in the country and “imminent new capacity restrictions”.

Return to Live (which has also been promoted under the banner of Give Live A Chance) was due to take place on 4 September in the all-seated Merkur Spiel Arena, Dusseldorf but will now be rescheduled for late autumn.





Up to 12,000 fans were expected to watch artists including Bryan Adams, Sarah Connor and Rea Garvey.

Earlier this month, authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia raised concerns about the concert after the country saw an increase in coronavirus infections but agreed to monitor the situation and make a final decision by 31 August, at the latest, as to whether it could go ahead.

Now, Live Nation GSA says that despite the event’s conclusive hygiene and protection concept, new reservations of the state government – as well as a rising infection rate and imminent new capacity restrictions – have made it clear that it will be impossible to proceed with the event in September.

“We are still of the opinion that our catalogue of measures offers comprehensive protection”

“The health and safety of our fans, artists and employees is our top priority. Whilst we understand that the situation is constantly evolving, we are still of the opinion that our catalogue of measures offers comprehensive protection,” explains Return to Live organiser Marek Lieberberg.

Lieberberg expressed his conviction that live music events would take place at full capacity in the not-too-distant future.

“It is not possible to suppress the desire of fans and artists in the long run! The Düsseldorf model is and remains the right concept for a gradual return to normality. This is what the 150,000 suspended employees of this highly diverse and vital industry in Germany, tens of thousands of artists and millions of music lovers are waiting for”.

All ticket holders will now be reimbursed including advance booking fees.

Germany’s chancellor, Angela Merkel, previously announced in June that major events in the country will be banned until the start of November unless organisers can prove that social distancing measures and hygiene protocol can be met.

Live Nation GSA has mentioned “imminent new capacity restrictions” but the government is yet to announce any new measures.

