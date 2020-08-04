The Killers’ investigation: Sexual misconduct unfounded

An internal review could not find evidence of sexual misconduct by the band's 2009 touring crew

Former members of the touring crew for rock band the Killers have emerged largely unscathed from a sexual misconduct claim after an internal review was “unable to find any corroboration” of the allegations.

The investigation into sexual misconduct was launched after sound engineer Chez Cherrie shared allegations that during a concert at the Rave in Milwaukee in 2009, a front-of-house engineer told the crew that there was “a girl set up in dressing room A” and that crew members could put their name on a list to be called “when it’s [their]” turn”.





She also claimed that crew members made crude remarks about their experiences with the girl, and said that venue security expressed concern about the girl being left naked and unconscious in the dressing room.

On 29 July, the Killers announced that they were opening an internal investigation into Cherrie’s sexual misconduct claims.

Today, the band’s lawyers Reynolds & Associates released a summary from the investigation, which ultimately concluded that they were “unable to find any corroboration whatsoever of a sexual assault at the Milwaukee venue”.

Cherrie said she stood by her experiences and said that the “hazing” described in the band’s report reflected a “larger issue” in the music industry

Cherrie responded to the statement with her own, saying she has “conflicting feelings” about the findings. “First, I am grateful that they, as an organization, have taken my experience seriously and were moved to internally investigate and potentially lead the industry in a restorative manner so this never happens again,” she wrote.

Cherrie disagreed with some “generalised statements” in the report but she was “beyond relieved” that the report had traced the girl at the centre of the allegation.

She also said she stood by her experiences and said that the “hazing” described in the band’s report reflected a “larger issue” in the music industry, wherein such behaviour was “normal, expected, accepted”. She said she hoped that the industry could “develop a framework of reporting mistreatment and harassment that protects workers and fans and demands accountability of the people in power”.

The statement from Reynolds & Associates detailed the Killers’ “expressed regret that the temporary crew member was made to feel unsafe and bullied during her brief time with the band”.

It also claims the band has now directed their team to establish a new system “wherein the entire touring party are furnished with an off-site independent HR contact to call to report concerns of any nature, anonymously if they wish”.

The Killers’ Day & Age world tour was the 50th highest-grossing of 2009, earning $18.3 million, according to Pollstar.

