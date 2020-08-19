fbpx
Ken Frank named MD of See Tickets Switzerland

Frank has been working for Starticket for over 17 years in various leadership roles

By IQ on 19 Aug 2020

Ken Frank

See Tickets Switzerland, formerly Starticket, has promoted Ken Frank to managing director, effective from 1 October.

Frank has been working for Starticket for over 17 years, serving originally as COO and then chief product officer and deputy CEO since 2016.

He will succeed Christof Zogg, who is leaving the company, and will report to Karim Ayari, CEO Continental Europe at See Tickets.

“With Ken Frank, we have found an ideal internal successor as managing director,” says Rob Wilmshurst, global CEO at See Tickets.

“With Ken Frank, we have found an ideal internal successor as managing director”

“We are delighted that he will continue to bring his experience and network to our new company. At the same time, we would like to thank Christof Zogg for his outstanding work – especially during the last few months, which have been very challenging due to the Corona crisis and the simultaneous transition.”

See Tickets acquired Zurich-based Starticket earlier this year, bolstering the UK-based ticket seller’s presence on the continent and expanding its footprint to a ninth European market.

Starticket was formerly owned by TX Group, Switzerland’s largest media company and was the country’s second-biggest concert ticketing platform, behind CTS Eventim’s Ticketcorner, according to the International Ticketing Yearbook 2019.

As a result of the merger, Vivendi-owned See sells nearly 30m tickets a year for 10,000 clients, including Glastonbury Festival, the Château de Versailles, L’Olympia in Paris, Garorock and Tomorrowland (pictured). Its presence in the US means it is active in ten markets worldwide.

 

