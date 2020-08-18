fbpx
news

Italy and Spain reclose music venues and clubs

Health ministers from both countries ordered nightlife establishments to close over the weekend due to recent spikes in coronavirus

By IQ on 18 Aug 2020

Health minister for Italy Roberto Speranza

Health minister for Italy, Roberto Speranza, closes music venues until September


image © Dipartimento Protezione Civile/Wikimedia Commons

Music venues in Spain and Italy were forced to close with immediate effect over the weekend due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases in both countries.

Spain’s ban on music events and venues opening will be in place for the foreseeable future and was confirmed last Friday (14 August) by health minister Salvador Illa.

“We cannot afford not to be disciplined,” Illa said. “We cannot ignore the virus circulating among us.”

Infections in Spain have risen in recent days following the end of Spain’s tough lockdown seven weeks ago, bringing its cumulative total to 342,813 – the highest number in Western Europe.

Italy’s health minister Roberto Speranza announced similar shutdown measures for the country on 16 August, with all indoor and outdoor party and music spaces ordered to close until at least 7 September.

“We cannot nullify the sacrifices made in past months”

“We cannot nullify the sacrifices made in past months. Our priority must be that of opening schools in September, in full safety,” health minister Roberto Speranza said on Facebook.

Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by the coronavirus, and new cases in the past week were more than double those registered three weeks ago.

Spain’s first post-lockdown live music events took place from the 25 May, with outdoor events of up to 400 people and indoor concerts with a maximum capacity of 50 people permitted to resume in Spain.

Whereas Italy made its return to live on 15 June when concert halls, theatres and cinemas were allowed to reopen in Italy, with a maximum capacity of 200 people for indoor shows and 1,000 for performances held outdoors.

 

