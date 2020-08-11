Istanbul Jazz Festival announces hybrid 2020 edition

The postponed festival will now take place in open-air venues during September and will also be streamed online for fans worldwide

Istanbul Jazz Festival has announced a hybrid edition of the event, combining open-air live shows with post-event streams for fans who would like to experience it at a distance.

The 27th edition will take place between 2 and 14 September, featuring artists such as Can Güngör and Selen Gülün Quintet, at open-air venues including Sultan Park at Swissotel the Bosphorus, Feriye, and The Marmara Esma Sultan Mansion.





Each concert will be available on the digital platform two days after taking place and will be open to worldwide access for 45 days with tickets.

The event, which was originally due to take place in July, is organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) with the support of the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

“The decision to hold the 27th Istanbul Jazz Festival was taken to support musicians and workers of the music sector”

“Despite the difficult circumstances of a pandemic, the decision to hold the 27th Istanbul Jazz Festival was taken to support musicians and workers of the music sector, and to ensure the continuity of cultural activities,” say the organisers.

“With concerts in open-air venues and their online screenings, Istanbul Jazz Festival would like to emphasise the indispensability of cultural life under any circumstance and encourage artistic production by reuniting artists with their audiences. The decision to organise the festival is also important for institutional sustainability in the field of culture and arts.”

This event is the second known “hybrid” festival (ie one selling tickets for both physical and virtual concerts) after Norway’s Varanger Festival, which is selling tickets for both traditional and online performances in order to reach a larger audience while coronavirus restrictions are in place.

This article forms part of IQ’s Covid-19 resource centre – a knowledge hub of essential guidance and updating resources for uncertain times.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.