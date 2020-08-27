ICM invests in Swedish agency Albatros

The Stockholm-based literary agency is ICM Partners’ latest investment in Europe, following its acquisition of Primary Talent in March

In the US agency’s latest investment in the European market, ICM Partners has acquired a minority stake in Albatros Agency, a Stockholm-based literary agency.

The investment sees Los Angeles-based ICM acquire “significant” minority share in Albatros, and follows its acquisition of London music agency Primary Talent International earlier this year.





As part of the deal, American ICM partner Pete Stone will relocate to Sweden to work closely with the Albatros team, according to Nordic 9. Albatros represents over 60 film and TV directors and screenwriters, including Björn Runge, Iram Haq, Jens Lien, Peter Grönlund and Måns Herngren.

“To partner with ICM is a true defining moment for us”

“We started Albatros Agency with a vision of boosting talent, working hands on with their projects, creating business opportunities and building long-term partnerships,” say Martina Österling and Elin Sandström Lundh, who co-founded Albatros in 2017, in a joint statement.

“We are very proud of what we have established at Albatros so far, but even more excited about this next chapter, and to partner with ICM is a true defining moment for us.”

ICM raised US$150m from Crestview Partners at the end of 2019.

