fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Germany’s Goodlive launches Nitelive Artists agency

Nitelive is headed up by managing partner Flo Hauss, formerly of Four Artists, who brings his roster and team to the dance-focused booking agency

By IQ on 03 Aug 2020

Die Fantastischen Vier follow Flo Hauss to Nitelive Artists

Die Fantastischen Vier follow Flo Hauss to Nitelive Artists


image © Die Fantastischen Vier

Goodlive Artists, the booking and touring division of Berlin’s Goodlive (Lollapalooza Berlin, Melt Festival), has grown with the launch of a new agency, Nitelive Artists, focusing on dance/electronic and pop music.

Headed up by managing partner Flo Hauss, Nitelive Artists will focus on tour booking and artist management, as well as consulting for festivals and clubs. Hauss brings a roster that includes German hip-hop pioneers Die Fantastischen Vier, Fritz Kalkbrenner, Boys Noize and Digitalism.

Hauss – who will also continue working as the German promoter for the Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta – will work with alongside fellow booking agents Tobias Klose and Torsten Rettert.

Hauss, who was most recently managing director of Four Artists, comments: “I look forward to bringing my many years of national and international touring and booking experience to Goodlive, and I am very happy to have found a new home with my team after these challenging months.

“I am very happy to have found a new home with my team”

“I am particularly proud that my entire roster has decided to join me on this new path; loyalty and trust are not exactly commonplace in our business. We’ve got some very promising synergies with the structures at Goodlive Artists, not to mention a self-confident market position that suits my ambitious personal goals very well.”

Stefan Lehmkuhl, managing partner of Goodlive, adds: “Flo Hauss has terrific musical competence, [and] I am quite sure that he will be a valuable asset for touring and also give terrific new impetus to the Goodlive festival business.

“We very much look forward to working with and his team.”

Goodlive Artists’ other agencies are Melt! Booking (international rap, R&B, pop and alternative music), Der Bomber der Herzen (German rap and indie-pop) and Full Force Concerts (hard rock and heavy metal).

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

FOLLOW IQ

Related stories

Popular articles

news|30 Jul 2020

UK production pros launch Covid-19 working group

news|31 Jul 2020

Mediterranean signals hope for 2020 festival summer

news|31 Jul 2020

UK government delays venue reopening

news|30 Jul 2020

Breezy listening: Celebrate summer with IQ’s New Signings

news|30 Jul 2020

French festival halted over suspected Covid-19 case

The essential live music business newsletter