Germany’s Festival for Festivals raises €350k

Virtual event Festival für Festivals took place last week to raise money for 156 of the country's struggling festivals

Germany’s Festival for Festivals (Festival für Festivals) raised €350,000 for events that are struggling due to the effects of the pandemic.

Over 150 festivals, including DEAG’s four-day Nature One festival, will benefit from the proceeds of the three-day livestream event, which took place between 21 and 23 August.





The festival saw 20,000 fans take part in various virtual challenges on the event’s app – 6,000 of which pre-ordered “festival boxes and ribbons”.

“We are incredibly happy and proud that we have been able to unite so many different festivals,” says Johannes Jacobi from Höme – Für Festivals, which initiated the project alongside broadcaster Alex Berlin.

“That alone is a strong signal and shows what can result from a collaboration of this size in the future,” he told MusikWoche.

“The fact that so many festival fans were so active at the weekend to literally celebrate festivals overwhelmed us, and was a little unexpected. We would like to thank every single person who celebrated the festival culture this weekend.”

Friends meeting festival in Berlin, Spremberg’s metal festival Gahlen Moscht Metal Open Air, and Rock am Berg Open Air were among the festivals supported by the event.

According to the Festival für Festivals organisers, fans solved over 20,000 challenges in the Höme Festivalcamp app, which garnered over 400,000 views across the weekend.

For every challenge solved, the participating camps could win points. The winning team “Korniville” won free access to all 156 festivals that took part in the campaign for the next festival summer.

In addition to the challenges, there was a varied program on three digital stages over the entire weekend which included auctions, quizzes, documentary screenings, and panels.

