Dancing in September: Latest New Signings playlist live

The hottest new music for September, handpicked by booking agents from ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray, 13 Artists, ATC Live and Primary

By IQ on 21 Aug 2020

IQ New Signings playlist, September 2020

The September edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today, heralding the launch of IQ 92 next week with another serving of fresh new music.

Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.

The September playlist features contributions from ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray Touring, 13 Artists, ATC Live and Primary, each of which have picked four or five five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the August edition first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for September’s New Signings playlist is:

 

AgencyArtistSong
ICMIsabella LovestoryKitten Heel
ICMFivio ForeignBig Drip
ICMSpencer Barnetteta
ICMWynneEgo Check
ITBThe Lounge SocietyGeneration Game
ITBHolloway RoadSenseless
ITBBlack FoxxesBadlands
ITBWildermissSupermagical
ITBTebeyHappened on a Saturday Night
ParadigmAaron SmithUnconditional
ParadigmBaba AliAll These Wires
ParadigmBiig PiigDon't turn around
ParadigmDeath By DenimOut of Habit
ParadigmJoey MaxwellStreetlights
UTABrevin Kim (US)Somebody, some body
UTAThe Blue Stones (CA)Shakin Off The Rust
UTACande y Paulo (Argentina)Barro Tal Vez
UTAPark Hye Jin (KOR)If U Want It
UTAThe Marias (US)I Don't Know You
X-rayJames Dean BradfieldThe Boy From The Plantation
X-rayKelly Lee Owens ft John CaleCorner of My Sky
X-rayFEVER 333SUPREMCY
X-rayTouche AmoreLimelight
13 ArtistsHolly HumberstoneDrop Dead
13 ArtistsSea GirlsForever
13 ArtistsMelanie CIn And Out Of Love
13 ArtistsTame impalaIs It True
13 ArtistsInhalerFalling In
ATCFontaines D.C.Televised Minds
ATCMuck SpreaderCarnal Tongues
ATCRomareHeaven
ATCDurand Jones & The IndicationsNever Heard Em Say
ATCThe Goa ExpressBe My Friend
CAAKamaal WilliamsHold On
CAAPaul KalkbrennerParachute
CAASteam DownEtcetera
CAATate McCraeYou Broke Me First
CAALOONYiN CODE
Primary TalentHarley SuleSomething Good
Primary TalentWe Want You To DanceDo You?
Primary TalentRunnnerHeliotrope
Primary TalentManu GraceTwo Weeks
Primary TalentKara MarniYoung Heart

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

