Dancing in September: Latest New Signings playlist live

The hottest new music for September, handpicked by booking agents from ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray, 13 Artists, ATC Live and Primary
By IQ on 21 Aug 2020
The September edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today, heralding the launch of IQ 92 next week with another serving of fresh new music.
Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.
The September playlist features contributions from ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray Touring, 13 Artists, ATC Live and Primary, each of which have picked four or five five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the August edition first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for September’s New Signings playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|ICM
|Isabella Lovestory
|Kitten Heel
|ICM
|Fivio Foreign
|Big Drip
|ICM
|Spencer Barnett
|eta
|ICM
|Wynne
|Ego Check
|ITB
|The Lounge Society
|Generation Game
|ITB
|Holloway Road
|Senseless
|ITB
|Black Foxxes
|Badlands
|ITB
|Wildermiss
|Supermagical
|ITB
|Tebey
|Happened on a Saturday Night
|Paradigm
|Aaron Smith
|Unconditional
|Paradigm
|Baba Ali
|All These Wires
|Paradigm
|Biig Piig
|Don't turn around
|Paradigm
|Death By Denim
|Out of Habit
|Paradigm
|Joey Maxwell
|Streetlights
|UTA
|Brevin Kim (US)
|Somebody, some body
|UTA
|The Blue Stones (CA)
|Shakin Off The Rust
|UTA
|Cande y Paulo (Argentina)
|Barro Tal Vez
|UTA
|Park Hye Jin (KOR)
|If U Want It
|UTA
|The Marias (US)
|I Don't Know You
|X-ray
|James Dean Bradfield
|The Boy From The Plantation
|X-ray
|Kelly Lee Owens ft John Cale
|Corner of My Sky
|X-ray
|FEVER 333
|SUPREMCY
|X-ray
|Touche Amore
|Limelight
|13 Artists
|Holly Humberstone
|Drop Dead
|13 Artists
|Sea Girls
|Forever
|13 Artists
|Melanie C
|In And Out Of Love
|13 Artists
|Tame impala
|Is It True
|13 Artists
|Inhaler
|Falling In
|ATC
|Fontaines D.C.
|Televised Minds
|ATC
|Muck Spreader
|Carnal Tongues
|ATC
|Romare
|Heaven
|ATC
|Durand Jones & The Indications
|Never Heard Em Say
|ATC
|The Goa Express
|Be My Friend
|CAA
|Kamaal Williams
|Hold On
|CAA
|Paul Kalkbrenner
|Parachute
|CAA
|Steam Down
|Etcetera
|CAA
|Tate McCrae
|You Broke Me First
|CAA
|LOONY
|iN CODE
|Primary Talent
|Harley Sule
|Something Good
|Primary Talent
|We Want You To Dance
|Do You?
|Primary Talent
|Runnner
|Heliotrope
|Primary Talent
|Manu Grace
|Two Weeks
|Primary Talent
|Kara Marni
|Young Heart
