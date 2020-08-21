Dancing in September: Latest New Signings playlist live

The hottest new music for September, handpicked by booking agents from ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray, 13 Artists, ATC Live and Primary

The September edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today, heralding the launch of IQ 92 next week with another serving of fresh new music.

Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.





The September playlist features contributions from ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray Touring, 13 Artists, ATC Live and Primary, each of which have picked four or five five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the August edition first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for September’s New Signings playlist is:

Agency Artist Song ICM Isabella Lovestory Kitten Heel ICM Fivio Foreign Big Drip ICM Spencer Barnett eta ICM Wynne Ego Check ITB The Lounge Society Generation Game ITB Holloway Road Senseless ITB Black Foxxes Badlands ITB Wildermiss Supermagical ITB Tebey Happened on a Saturday Night Paradigm Aaron Smith Unconditional Paradigm Baba Ali All These Wires Paradigm Biig Piig Don't turn around Paradigm Death By Denim Out of Habit Paradigm Joey Maxwell Streetlights UTA Brevin Kim (US) Somebody, some body UTA The Blue Stones (CA) Shakin Off The Rust UTA Cande y Paulo (Argentina) Barro Tal Vez UTA Park Hye Jin (KOR) If U Want It UTA The Marias (US) I Don't Know You X-ray James Dean Bradfield The Boy From The Plantation X-ray Kelly Lee Owens ft John Cale Corner of My Sky X-ray FEVER 333 SUPREMCY X-ray Touche Amore Limelight 13 Artists Holly Humberstone Drop Dead 13 Artists Sea Girls Forever 13 Artists Melanie C In And Out Of Love 13 Artists Tame impala Is It True 13 Artists Inhaler Falling In ATC Fontaines D.C. Televised Minds ATC Muck Spreader Carnal Tongues ATC Romare Heaven ATC Durand Jones & The Indications Never Heard Em Say ATC The Goa Express Be My Friend CAA Kamaal Williams Hold On CAA Paul Kalkbrenner Parachute CAA Steam Down Etcetera CAA Tate McCrae You Broke Me First CAA LOONY iN CODE Primary Talent Harley Sule Something Good Primary Talent We Want You To Dance Do You? Primary Talent Runnner Heliotrope Primary Talent Manu Grace Two Weeks Primary Talent Kara Marni Young Heart

