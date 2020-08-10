fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Lost no more: Campaigners take centre stage as IQ Focus returns

The Lost Causes: Campaigners & Advocacy will examine the wider cost of the business interruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic

By IQ on 10 Aug 2020

IQ Focus: The Lost Causes: Campaigners & Advocacy

Webb, Gorman, Bilabel, Panesar, Hawkins and Wade (clockwise from top left)


After taking a week off last week, IQ’s popular virtual panel series, IQ Focus, returns this Thursday, inviting six new panellists to shine a light on worthy causes which have taken a back seat during the Covid-19 crisis.

Before Covid-19, a wide range of advocacy work was centred around live music, from campaigns to improve gender diversity in line-ups and accessibility for disabled customers to environmental projects and drives around recruitment, inclusion and mental health.

But what have experts and practitioners in these areas been doing since live music shut down? And when music events do return, against an uncertain economic backdrop is there a risk that their important work will be diminished?

The Lost Causes: Campaigners & Advocacy counts the broader cost of the business interruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic

The first in a new series of ‘Lost Causes’ discussions invites Francine Gorman, outreach coordinator at Keychange; Jacob Sylvester Bilabel of Green Music Initiative; Natalie Wade, founder of Small Green Shoots; Attitude is Everything’s head of volunteering and skills development, Paul Hawkins; Musica Therapy’s Sital Panesar; and chair Adam Webb (FanFair Alliance) to counts the broader cost of the business interruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As with previous sessions, The Lost Causes: Campaigners & Advocacy will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. To set a reminder for Thursday 13 August’s session, head to IQ’s Facebook or YouTube pages now.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

FOLLOW IQ

Related stories

Popular articles

news|07 Aug 2020

Live Nation announces biggest concert in Germany since March

news|05 Aug 2020

V Festival returns for 2020 as online event

feature|06 Aug 2020

Rebecca Kane Burton: “Socially distanced venues don’t work”

news|07 Aug 2020

Life’s a beach: Germany’s deck chair concert series sells fast

news|06 Aug 2020

Share price holds steady in difficult Q2 for Live Nation

The essential live music business newsletter