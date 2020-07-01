Ziggo puts on 2,400-cap. shows as Dutch regulations ease

As the Dutch government lifts capacity limits, venues prepare for more shows and visitors, but warn profitability is a long way off

From today (1 July), Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome will open up for concerts with up to 2,400 spectators, as the Netherlands further eases restrictions on live events.

The Dutch government has now removed maximum capacity limits from seated indoor and outdoor events, theoretically allowing shows of any size to take place. However, all guests must continue to adhere to the one-and-a-half metre distancing rule, reserve seats in advance and undertake a pre-show health check.





For events where organisers cannot implement reservation systems or health checks, a capacity of 100 applies for indoor shows and 250 for outdoor performances.

Nielson will be the first act to perform at the 17,000-capacity arena on 9 July, followed by artists including De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig, Maan, Frenna Deluxe, Rolf Sanchez and Typhoon over the coming weeks.

All shows will also be streamed live via Mojo’s Larger than Live platform, which the promoter launched last week together with telecommunications giant Vodafone. Streaming tickets cost €11, with tickets to attend the shows in person range from €22.40 to €39.20. An overview of all shows and tickets can be found here.

“The damage can only be made up in the coming years, with the old normal”

“There’s going to be life again,” Ziggo Dome commercial director Danny Damman told Dutch daily NRC. “It is nice that the audio and sound engineers, production crew, security and catering staff can return to work.”

However, according to Damman, concerts at the Dome are only profitable “at about two thirds of the capacity”, or with over 11,000 tickets sold.

“What would be our best year ever is already our worst year ever. The damage can only be made up in the coming years, with the old normal.”

Damman says the Ziggo Dome team are currently in talks with smaller venues, such as the 2,000-capacity Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam, to move concerts from smaller halls to the arena, as “all shows now have to play a size up”.

Amsterdam’s Royal Concertgebouw is also preparing to reopen its 1,974-cap. Main Hall for up to 350 people, with upcoming concerts from soul and jazz musicians Alain Clark and Cor Bakker, Dutch piano duo Arthur and Lucas Jussen, electric violin band Fuse and singer Sjors van der Panne.

Also reopening its door are Tilburg’s 3,000-capacity Poppodium 013, which will host acts including Guus Meeuwis, Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo and Jeangu Macrooy and Wies for at least 100 fans; Rotterdam’s 2,100-capacity De Doelen, which will open for up to 500 visitors; and Amsterdam’s 1,500-capacity Melkweg, which will open for with intimate shows by Raw Poets, Gaidaa and Dave Budha.

