Tuk Tuk Fest: Thailand’s take on drive-in shows

What tuk you so long? Drive-in concerts finally make their way to Thailand, as Chang Music Connection announces the Amazing Thailand Tuk Tuk Festival for August

By IQ on 24 Jul 2020

The tuk tuk is a widely used form of urban transport in Bangkok and other Thai cities


Thailand’s capital of Bangkok is the latest city to offer its own take on the Covid-safe drive-in concert format, introducing the Amazing Thailand Tuk Tuk Festival, set to take place on 8 August.

Organised by Chang Music Connection, in cooperation with Woody World, ZAAP and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the festival will see fans hop into their own auto rickshaws, or tuk tuks, a three-wheeled motorised vehicle used through Southeast Asia, to access the festival grounds at waterside promenade Asiatique: The Riverfront.

Each of the 200 tuk tuks will be allocated a 16-square-metre spot from which to watch the performances, with waiters on hand to provide food and drink, and escort fans to the restrooms.

Rock band Potato will headline the seven-hour event, playing alongside singer-songwriter Stamp Aphiwat, hip-hop act Joey Boy, singer Palmy, boyband Three Man Down, indie group Taitosmith and DJ Taidy.

The tuk tuk festival is the latest wheely good idea to come from concert promoters looking to put on live shows while adhering to coronavirus regulations, and follows the adoption of drive-in concerts from Moscow to Mexico, and the creation of the world’s first bike-in arena in Italy.

More information about the festival can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

 

