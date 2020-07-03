Storm the Arena: LN France plans indoor metal fest

Accor Arena is hosting Storm the Arena in December, in coordination with Live Nation France, as the festival becomes one of the first large events announced this year

The Accor Arena in Paris will host Storm the Arena in December, the city’s first indoor metal festival and one of the first events of its kind this year.

The event will take place from 11 to 12 December at the 20,300-capacity arena, which will host a main stage and two side stages.





Between concerts from 14 French and international bands, there will be other kinds of performances, including burlesque shows, film screenings and “tattoo flash” sessions.

Merchandise including Storm the Arena CDs and vinyl will also be available.

A full line-up will be announced on 6 July.

A ban on events over 5,000 people remains in place in France until September, although concerts with fewer than 5,000 attendees will be permitted from 11 July, with Live Nation France’s Big Tour kicking off later that month.

French festivals including Hellfest, Eurockéennes de Belfort, Solidays, Festival d’Avignon, Main Square, Lollapalooza Paris and Rock en Seine have all been forced to cancel this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A special, Covid-safe Lollapalooza Paris is taking place in July, in conjunction with Parisian couture house Balmain, Michelin-starred French chef Jean Imbert and champagne brand Veuve Clicquot.

