Paul Cheetham leaves Verti Music Hall

Verti Music Hall booking director Paul Cheetham is leaving his role at the Berlin venue, effective 14 August.

Cheetham has served as the booking director at Verti Music Hall since its inception in 2018, joining the AEG team the year before. Cheetham was among those to attend the opening of the 4,350-capacity venue, which is adjacent to AEG’s Mercedes-Benz Arena (17,000-cap.) in Berlin’s city centre.





“The Anschutz Entertainment Group would like to thank Paul Cheetham for his great commitment and his successful work in recent years as the person responsible for booking the Verti Music Hall,” comments Uwe Frommhold, vice president and COO of AEG Germany.

“Paul was an important part of the team at the opening of the Verti Music Hall in October 2018 and the establishment of the new venue in the Berlin event market. We wish him all the best for his future career.”

Before joining AEG, Cheetham – who has over 20 years experience in the live industry – was managing director for Heartburst Management, where he was involved in staging industry events Popkomm, Berlin Music Week and Reeperbahn Festival.

Previously, he worked for Mean Fiddler (now Festival Republic) and Live Nation Scandinavia in Finland.

According to Stadionwelt, AEG event manger Markus Jentsch will temporarily take over booking for the Verti Music Hall.

