On yer bike: First bike-in arena launches in Italy

A custom-built arena for bike-in shows is opening in the city of Mantua, as the Italian industry leads from the front in the race for eco-friendly, Covid-safe concerts

The first dedicated bike-in arena is ready to open in Mantua, in the Lombardy region of Italy, as fans get pumped to don their lycra and experience live music, film screenings and theatrical performances from the comfort of their saddles.

The Bike-In event concept is the brainchild of Fulvio De Rosa, the head of Milan-based promoter Shining Production, who conceived of the idea as a healthier, more eco-friendly and engaging option for those wanting to take a brake from drive-in concerts.





De Rosa developed the concept along with the team at Milanese venue Live Club and promoter Fresh Agency, later partnering with Mantova Capitale Europea dello Spettacolo Foundation and the City Council of Mantua to create the dedicated arena.

All spots have their own bike rack, with seating and standing options available

The arena will open on Friday 10 July and operate until mid-September, with tickets still available for an opening performance from Italian jazz musician Mauro Ottolini and a second show, by Italian singer-songwriter Niccolò Fabi on 12 July, already selling out.

Fans will be able to pick their own spot in the Bike-In venue, which is located in Campo Canoa, a green area with a view on a lake, with options for a one-person, one-bicycle space; a bigger space for a family or couples; or a premium spot with a raised platform on which guests can have a pre-show drink or dinner.

All spots have their own bike rack, with seating and standing options available.

Performances from Mantua’s Bike-In Arena will also be streamed live, with those watching from home able to order food and drink from the Bike-In delivery service.

More information about the Bike-In Arena and upcoming events can be found here.

This article forms part of IQ’s Covid-19 resource centre – a knowledge hub of essential guidance and updating resources for uncertain times.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.