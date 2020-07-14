fbpx
New Czech indoor arena opening in 2023

The €30m Jihlava Multipurpose Arena will replace the ageing CZ Loko Arena and enable the city to hold more large non-sporting events

By IQ on 14 Jul 2020

Chybik and Kristof's design for Jihlava Multipurpose Arena in concert format


image © Monolot

A new multipurpose indoor arena will begin construction in the Czech city of Jihlava next year.

The new venue, provisionally named the Jihlava Multipurpose Arena, will be built on the site of the city’s existing ice-hockey stadium, the CZ Loko Arena, which opened in 1956. The multipurpose arena, designed and built by architects Chybik and Kristof at a cost of €30 million, is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Designed as a “versatile space” for concerts, exhibitions and events, in addition to ice hockey, the new Jihlava arena will have a seated capacity of 5,600 and also incorporate restaurants, bars, a hotel, offices and an oval running track.

“We envisioned the Jihlava Multipurpose Arena as a deeply versatile complex”

“We envisioned the Jihlava Multipurpose Arena as a deeply versatile complex, whose various functions are reflected at once in the technical structure, the landscaping and the aesthetics of the buildings,” say the firm’s founding partners, Ondřej Chybík and Michal Krištof, in a joint statement.

Jihlava Multipurpose Arena

“In integrating multiple purposes, we took significant consideration of their various audiences, thereby seeking to reflect the city’s diverse social and generational communities and to encourage their interactions. More than a centre for sports and events, the arena is a social campus for the city, used by the people and designed for the people.”

In the Czech Republic, indoor events of up to 1,000 people have been permitted with no social distancing from 22 June – up from 500 people on 8 June – although face coverings are compulsory.

 

