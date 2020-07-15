LiveFrom launches in-app StreamingTickets

The new LiveFrom Media app will serve as an all-in-one channel for live streams, digital StreamingTickets, vouchers and event messaging

LiveFrom Media has launched its mobile app and new digital ticket format, StreamingTickets.

Livestreaming firm LiveFrom, co-founded by Steve Machin and Alan Rakov earlier this year, describes the StreamingTicket as a “completely new ticket type”: issued as a digital ticket in the LiveFrom app, the ticket then becomes the stream when the event starts.





“Alan and I came to streaming from the world of ticketing. As artist interest and fan demand started to explode, we instinctively recognised the live industry was going to quickly need a simple, yet secure, solution for monetising and delivering high-quality streams beyond free-to-air channels,” says Machin. “We are building a new suite of streaming commerce tools that unlock a whole new category of monetisation that we are calling ‘stream-commerce’.”

Powered by FanDragon Technologies, where Machin and Rakov are also execs, the LiveFrom app will serve as an all-in-one hub for streams, tickets, vouchers and messaging.

“We view streaming as a fundamentally new element of the artist to fan relationship that will continue long after the return of live events,” comments Rakov. “We think new content opportunities and formats are emerging, and with them new stream-commerce opportunities.

“The ability to deliver access to a stream and/or an in-real-life (IRL) event through the same platform creates a whole new world of fan engagement for artists. We’re looking forward to bringing together a diverse group of partnerships and individual talents to fully realise the opportunity ahead of us.”

LiveFrom has streamed more than 200 performances over the last three months, including Clutch, the Slackers and more, and will stream three concerts this weekend: Badflower on 18 and Deaf Havana’s James Veck-Gilodi and Silverstein on 19 July.

The company is also supporting Music Venue Trust’s Save our Venues campaign and was the streaming production partner of Save our Scottish Venues festival, headlined by KT Tunstall, Fatherson and Wet Wet Wet, following a launch party with Fran Healy.

Angus Blue of Riverman Management says: “With so many streaming options emerging, LiveFrom provided us with the most strategic streaming vision, helping us to understand how to really deliver for our artists.

“Working on the forthcoming stream for Deaf Havana with LiveFrom, it’s become crystal clear that creative fan orientated streaming events can continue to play a part in connecting our artists to their fans, even in a post-Covid world.”

