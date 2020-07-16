Live Nation cancels UK drive-in series

Utilita Live from the Drive-In is no longer taking place, as localised lockdowns in the UK make it “impossible” for Live Nation to continue with the series as planned

Live Nation’s Utilita Live from the Drive-in series, which which due to kick off this month, will no longer proceed as planned, due to developments regarding localised lockdowns in the UK.

Unveiled last month, the drive-in series was set to visit 12 UK cities with performances from the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Kaiser Chiefs, the Streets, Gary Numan, Beverley Knight, the Zutons, KT Tunstall, Tom Grennan and Sigala.





However, with uncertainty growing due to the UK government’s targeted response to local outbreaks – which sees stricter restrictions reimposed in areas where clusters of the virus occur – Live Nation has put the brakes on the series.

“We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita along with our other partners, and of course you, the fans. However the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence.”

“We thank everyone for their support and eagerly await a time when we can watch live music together again. Full refunds will be issued directly to all ticket holders within the next seven days.”

Leicester was the first city to be put under a localised lockdown, with more expected to take place around the UK in coming weeks.

Open-air shows with a reduced, socially distanced audience are now allowed to take place in England – but not yet in Wales and Scotland – as the government moves to stage three of its live entertainment industry reopening roadmap.

Currently, only a small number of socially distanced events, including Red Rooster Festival in Suffolk and Unlocked in Northern Ireland, are set to take place. SSD Concerts’ Unity Arena, the UK’s first dedicated socially distanced music venue, is set to open on 14 August.

