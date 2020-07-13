Japan allows 5,000-person indoor concerts

The Japanese government is forging ahead with kickstarting its economy, with 5,000-cap. shows and sports events allowed as of Friday

Up to 5,000 people are now allowed to gather indoors in Japan, heralding the return of arena-level live shows to the country.

After being given the go-ahead by a medical advisers, the Japanese government on Friday (10 July) raised the cap on spectators for indoor events from 1,000 to 5,000, with baseball and football events among the first to take advantage of the easing of restrictions.





Indoor venues, however, must operate at no more than 50% capacity, meaning only indoor arenas with a capacity higher than 10,000 can take full advantage.

Yasutoshi Nishimura has called for vigilance after a recent spike in Covid-19 infections

The 50% rule has been heavily criticised by live entertainment figures in Japan, who say selling only half a venue’s worth of tickets makes it impossible to make money.

The Japanese government has previously stated that if the virus is under control at the start of August, it is likely to remove capacity restrictions altogether.

Economic revitalisation minister Yasutoshi Nishimura yesterday called on citizens to be vigilant after a recent spike in Covid-19 infections, particularly in Tokyo, as Japan continues to reopen its economy.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.