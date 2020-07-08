Hotel-based concert series to debut in Spain

Experiential event specialist First Golden Ticket is combining live music and holidays in its upcoming Sleepover Experience

Spanish events and ticketing company First Golden Ticket has come up with a new concert format to help music-starved fans to get their live performance fix.

Sleepover Experience combines a weekend holiday package with intimate live shows and artist Q&As at the Unite Hostel in Barcelona, bringing together 80 fans with one artist over three consecutive weekends.





Spanish artists Suu, Andrés Suárez and Carlos Sadness are the first to take part in the series, from 4–6, 11–13 and 18–20 September respectively.

The artist in question will welcome their fans with an interactive meet-and-greet session on the opening evening, followed by an informal performance, with a longer concert taking place on the Saturday evening. Over the weekend, fans will also have access to activities including yoga sessions, art workshops, dance classes and guided tours of Barcelona.

Tickets for the Sleepover Experience cost €363 per person and include a two-night stay, as well as meals, activities and access to performances.

“If Jon Bon Jovi has his cruise, and Jared Leto can take his fans to an island resort in Croatia, why can’t we bring this experience to our country?” asks First Golden Ticket director Chechu Martínez Rojano.

“We have started off with a reduced format given the circumstances, but we have created an experience that we would like to participate in as customers.”

The hospitality and entertainment industries have similarly joined forces in Sweden, where promoter Jubel is hosting concerts as part of weekend country escapes; the Netherlands, where EDM promoter ID&T is trying its hand at organising camping holidays; and Canada, where hotels are serving as the stage for live music’s return.

Founded in 2009, First Golden Ticket specialises in offering VIP and experiential packages for concerts and festivals around Europe, working with the likes of Live Nation, Get In, the Project and RLM, as well as with artists including Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Alborán, Madonna, Bruno Mars and Metallica.

Photo: Santamarcanda/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0) (cropped)

