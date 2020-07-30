French festival halted over suspected Covid-19 case

A classical music festival in France has been suspended after one day, as a member of staff took to social media to report a “probable presence” of Covid-19 onsite

French classical music festival Nuits musicales du Rouergue was put on hold after its opening night after a stage manager reported a suspected case of Covid-19.

The festival, which was this year celebrating its 18th edition, is the initiative of pianist Philippe Alègre and takes place each year in historical sites around the district of Villefranche-de-Rouergue. Programming had this year been reduced to three evenings of music, rather than seven, in view of the pandemic.





However, just one of the planned performances was able to take place before the event was scrapped, as one of the festival’s stage managers took to Facebook on Tuesday night to inform the public of a “probable presence of the virus onsite”.

Following the post, festival organisers and local authorities decided to cancel the remaining performances, which had been due to take place on 28 and 30 July respectively.

According to France3, tests of those suspected to be carrying the virus later came back negative.

Festival organiser Alègre has confirmed that the two concerts will be rescheduled for next summer, and has criticised the “serious professional misconduct” on the part of the stage manager.

The French live industry recently mobilised to ask the government for clear timetables surrounding the reopening of standing, full capacity events, stating the business is committed to restarting 100% capacity shows from 1 September.

Events over 5,000 capacity are currently banned in France with social distancing measures still in place for all shows.

Photo: Krzysztof Golik/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0) (cropped)

