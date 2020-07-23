First large-scale shows return to UAE

Done Events has announced the first major shows to return UAE post-lockdown, with Jimmy Carr performing at the Dubai World Trade Centre in August

Dubai-based promoter Done Events is hosting the UAE’s first major post-Covid shows next month, as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) event series.

Done Events, part of Arab Media Group (AMG) and owner of Dubai Jazz Festival, is promoting two shows by Jimmy Carr – the comedian’s first in the UAE – on 13 and 14 August at the Dubai World Trade Centre.





The show will form part of the DSS Festival, a seven-week long series of live entertainment, family-friendly experiences and shopping deals, as well as Done Events’ DXBLaughs comedy series, the largest in the region.

Both shows will follow the UAE government’s latest Covid-19 health and safety guidelines, with full information available when tickets go on sale next week.

“Our vision is to respond genuinely to the customers’ needs and make an impact during these difficult times”

“Challenging moments in history have always driven ingenuity and innovation” says Done Events MD, Girish Bhat. “Our vision is to respond genuinely to the customers’ needs and make an impact during these difficult times. Done Events promises to deliver a safe experience following all the necessary health and safety protocols as well as social distancing arrangements.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), ads that he is “delighted” to have Jimmy Carr perform as part of DSS.

“DSS is as much about entertainment as it is about shopping, and it is the combination of world-class leisure events, retail experiences and citywide attractions at incredible prices that sets DSS apart as one of the great summer shopping festivals in the world.”

A recent YouGov survey of UAE residents indicated a wariness around returning to live events in the wake of Covid-19, with 56% of respondents saying they were “somewhat likely or not at all likely” to attend shows.

Respondents said the mandatory use of face masks and gloves, increased cleaning and disinfecting of venues and increased social distancing were the measures most likely to encourage them to visit entertainment venues.

Photo: Creativesaravana/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0) (cropped)

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.