Exit to reduce capacity by 90% amid Serbia virus spike

Exit Festival organisers say they will reduce the capacity of this summer's festival by "probably even more than 90%", as a new wave of Covid-19 cases hit Serbia

Organisers of Exit Festival may have to reduce the capacity of this summer’s event by “more than 90%”, as the government moves to reinstate lockdown measures amid a new spike in Covid-19 cases.

The Serbian event looked set to become one of the only major European festivals to take place this year, after the government advised organisers to move the event to August, rather than cancel altogether.





At that time, the number of new daily cases was on a steady decline in Serbia and health experts had publicly suggested that cases would fall to zero by June, an Exit spokesperson tells IQ.

However, new outbreaks of the virus have occurred in several municipalities across Serbia in the past weeks, leading organisers to suggest that the festival’s capacity could be reduced to just “a small, symbolic number of people” if the situation does not improve.

Previously, organisers had planned for the event to go ahead at 50% – equating to some 22,500 daily visitors – announcing a line-up of high-profile acts including Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, Robin Schulz, Maceo Plex, Solomun and Denis Sulta.

“We will be further reducing the maximum number of attendees in coordination with officials, probably [by] even more than 90%”

In the case of a significantly reduced-capacity event, the main focus would turn to livestreaming the festival for those unable to attend.

Streaming would include the previously announced Life stream platform, an awareness-raising environmental campaign set to make its debut at Exit Festival this year.

Organisers add that the situation is currently “better” in the city of Novi Sad and Vojvodina province, where Exit takes place, but “there are no guarantees that it will stay that way”.

“We want to be extra cautious as the health of our audience, artists and all festival staff is our top priority,” reads a statement from organisers.

“Therefore, we will be further reducing the maximum number of attendees in coordination with officials, probably [by] even more than 90%.”

The Exit team says: “We continue to monitor the situation, consult closely with the health and government officials, and we hope to have more news on this matter next week.

“Thank you very much for your support in our endeavour of sending a message of hope to the whole world this August.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.