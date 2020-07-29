Ex-Live Nation NY president starts indie promoter

Live industry veteran Anthony Makes is launching his own independent concert promotions company, Brooklyn Made, after 30 years experience in the business

Anthony Makes, former president of Live Nation’s New York divisions, has started his own independent concert promotions company, Brooklyn Made.

Makes became president of Live Nation New York in April 2018, following more than a decade at Bowery Presents, where he served as lead promoter.





The promoter now plans to use his more than 30 years experience in the business to build his own company “from the ground up” from his home in Brooklyn.

“After having a front row seat to everything that was happening in the corporate concert promotion world, I really felt now was the right time to leave Live Nation to do this,” comments Makes.

“With Brooklyn Made, I’ll take all of that first-hand knowledge I’ve acquired and use it to build a new independent experience for venues, artists and fans.”

The new promotions company has already established deals with New York venues CMAC/Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (15,000-capacity) and the Capitol Theatre (1,800-capacity).

“One of our main goals here is to work with quality people, quality venues and quality artists,” says Makes. “I’ve personally known the CMAC folks for over 12 years, and I’ve been working with Peter Shapiro and the Capitol Theatre for almost a decade. These are both world class venues so it’s a thrill to begin this journey with them.”

Brooklyn Made also plans to promote shows in venues such as Madison Square Garden (20,789-cap.), Barclays Center (19,000-cap.), Radio City Music Hall (6,015-cap.), Beacon Theatre (2,894-cap.), Town Hall (1,495-cap.), Hammerstein (2,2000-cap.), the Apollo (1,506-cap.) and Carnegie Hall (2,804-cap.).

Makes also owns the bar Givers & Takers in Brooklyn, with plans underway for Brooklyn Made to add more bars and, eventually, venues to its portfolio.

IQ has contacted Live Nation for comment.

