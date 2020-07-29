Covid essentials: IQ 91 out now

The first-ever August edition of IQ Magazine offers essential coverage of the technological and financial resources helping the live business survive the Covid-19 crisis

IQ 91, the second fully digital edition of IQ Magazine, shines a light on those helping the live industry through its toughest times yet, paving the way for a safe and, hopefully, swift reopening.

The third edition of the magazine to be released since the coronavirus event shutdown, IQ 91 showcases the innovative products, services and technology being adopted to make event spaces safer for all. From disinfecting robots to safety-focused mobile apps, hygiene gates to wearable social distancing alarms, the Covid kit essentials feature lays out a variety of solutions for event organisers and venue operators alike.





Another vital asset during coronavirus times has been the many industry trade bodies and associations that have been working overtime to support their members and lobby for the assistance they need. The new issue lays out the assistance on offer during this period, with the aim of informing readers of any additional measures that could boost their business survival strategy.

With funding becoming an ever more critical element of survival, further advice comes in the form of the financial planning feature, as IQ’s news editor Jon Chapple talks to the industry’s accountants, financial advisers, investment experts and currency specialists, who make suggestions and forecasts for the weeks and month ahead.

Elsewhere, the magazine offers an inside look at New Zealand’s Spark Arena, one of the world’s first major venues to return to large-scale live events; analyses the success of online conferences; and looks at the power of the live industry to make itself heard.

Issue #91 also comes filled with some regular features, such as the New Signings page; Unsung Hero section, which looks at Fabian Müller, the production manager for D.Live’s popular drive-in shows; and an old favourite, Your Shout, which offers some light relief from the current times as live professionals share their funniest practical joke-related anecdotes.

