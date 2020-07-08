Canada creates $20m fund for commercial live music sector

For-profit live music companies in Canada now have access to a CA$20m support fund, in what CLMA calls a “historic recognition” of the commercial live music sector

The Canadian government today (8 July) announced that organisations operating in the for-profit live music industry can gain access to a CA$20m (€13m) Covid-19 support fund.

The funding, the first sector-specific support to be granted to the commercial music sector in Canada, comes in the second phase of distributions from a CA$500 million (€326m) emergency support fund for cultural, heritage and sport organisations that have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.





The second wave of funding distributions will see temporary support given to organisations that do not currently receive funding from Canadian Heritage, the Canada Council for the Arts, Telefilm Canada or the Canada Media Fund, including “organisations in live music”.

“Unfortunately, we have already lost venues and companies. But this will make a difference for others, and comes not a moment too soon”

Types of eligible companies include for-profit venues, festivals, promoters, booking agents and managers, as well as non-profit organisations who were otherwise ineligible for phase one distributions. Successful applicants will have to meet the eligibility criteria. The minimum contribution will be $5,000 (€3,260).

The music funding, which also includes $5m (€3.3m) for the recorded sector, will be delivered through the Canada Music Fund and administered by Factor and Musicaction.

“This is significant,” comments Canadian Live Music Association CEO Erin Benjamin. “For the historic recognition the for-profit live music sector is finally receiving from the federal government (having never been able to access funding in the past), and for the help the financial relief may provide to those who are in urgent need.

“Unfortunately, we have already lost venues and companies. But this will make a difference for others, and comes not a moment too soon.”

More information about the fund, eligibility and applications is available here.

This article forms part of IQ’s Covid-19 resource centre – a knowledge hub of essential guidance and updating resources for uncertain times.