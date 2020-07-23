BTS earn GWR for most-viewed concert live stream

UK PRO PRS for Music updates online tool to outline local tariffs across global territories, reducing administration fees for artists and tour managers
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
BTS have made the history books, again, as Guinness World Records recognises the K-pop stars for performing in the most-viewed livestreamed concert ever
By IQ on 23 Jul 2020
Korean boy-band BTS have achieved a Guinness World Records title for attracting the highest number of viewers for a music concert live stream ever with their recent Bang Bang Con: The Live show.
A total of concurrent 756,000 viewers from over 100 countries tuned in to watch the online performance on 14 June, which was broadcast live from Seoul, South Korea, featuring a 12-song setlist and allowed fans to switch between six viewing angles.
All three-quarter of a million viewers paid to watch the show via fan community platform Weverse, with tickets priced at ₩29,000 (€21) for members of BTS’s ARMY fan club, and ₩39,000 (€28) for members of the general public.
According to the Korea JoongAng Daily, the concert grossed at least ₩21.9 billion, or €15.7 million.
The band currently holds multiple Guinness World Records, including being the first K-pop act to reach number one in the US album chart; having the best-selling album in South Korea; reaching one million TikTok followers in the shortest amount of time (three hours and 31 minutes) and the most used Twitter engagements over a 24-hour period, with the band’s #TwitterBestFandom hashtag being tweeted over 60 million times in a day.
Congratulations to @BTS_twt who have achieved a new @GWR title for 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺.
Bang Bang Con: The Live was watched by 756,000 fans in over 100 countries 👏https://t.co/hkDKgtUxwa
— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) July 22, 2020
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.