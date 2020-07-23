fbpx
BTS earn GWR for most-viewed concert live stream

BTS have made the history books, again, as Guinness World Records recognises the K-pop stars for performing in the most-viewed livestreamed concert ever

By IQ on 23 Jul 2020

BTS get Guinness record for most-viewed concert live stream

BTS performing in Bang Bang Con: The Live


Korean boy-band BTS have achieved a Guinness World Records title for attracting the highest number of viewers for a music concert live stream ever with their recent Bang Bang Con: The Live show.

A total of concurrent 756,000 viewers from over 100 countries tuned in to watch the online performance on 14 June, which was broadcast live from Seoul, South Korea, featuring a 12-song setlist and allowed fans to switch between six viewing angles.

All three-quarter of a million viewers paid to watch the show via fan community platform Weverse, with tickets priced at ₩29,000 (€21) for members of BTS’s ARMY fan club, and ₩39,000 (€28) for members of the general public.

According to the Korea JoongAng Daily, the concert grossed at least ₩21.9 billion, or €15.7 million.

The band currently holds multiple Guinness World Records, including being the first K-pop act to reach number one in the US album chart; having the best-selling album in South Korea; reaching one million TikTok followers in the shortest amount of time (three hours and 31 minutes) and the most used Twitter engagements over a 24-hour period, with the band’s #TwitterBestFandom hashtag being tweeted over 60 million times in a day.

