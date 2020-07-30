Breezy listening: Celebrate summer with IQ’s New Signings

Booking agents from CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray, Primary, 13 Artists and ATC Live handpick their hottest new talent for August’s New Signings playlist

The August edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, launches today, serving up a welcome dose of fresh new music as live continues its long summer hiatus.

Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.





The August edition features contributions from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray Touring, Primary Talent, 13 Artists and ATC Live, each of which have picked five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the July edition first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for August’s New Signings playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Tamera Flipside CAA Benee Supalonely CAA Navvy Pieces CAA Purple Disco Machine Hypnotized CAA Rachel Chinouriri Beautiful Disaster ICM JAHMED TWOTEN ICM Alex Porat Happy For You ICM Alex Mali Obviously ICM Sarah Barrios I Didn’t Mean to ICM Marco Only Want You ITB Hot Milk California’s Burning ITB Bananagun People Talk Too Much ITB Red Rum Club Eleanor ITB Dream Nails Jillian ITB Bright Light Bright Light I Used To Be Cool Paradigm Camelphat Hypercolour (featuring Yannis from Foals) Paradigm Mellah Habit Paradigm Lynkks Afrikka How To Be Successful Paradigm Robert Grace Fake Fine Paradigm Trevor Daniel Past Life (featuring Selena Gomez) UTA Che Lingo (UK) My Blok UTA Frankie Beetlestone (UK) HMU Again UTA Dreya Skippin UTA Evann McIntosh (US) What Dreams Are Made Of UTA Silly Boy Blue (FR) The Fight X-ray Luke La Volpe Dead Man's Blues X-ray Leyla Blue Silence X-ray Little Hurt Alaska X-ray Tiagz My Heart Went oops X-ray Phoebe Bridgers Garden Song Primary Talent Kate Bollinger A Couple Things Primary Talent Youth Sector No Fanfare Primary Talent Bad Gyal Bom Bom Primary Talent Izzy Camina Wrapped In Gold Primary Talent Mitski Strawberry Blond 13 Artists The Lathums All my Life 13 Artists The Academic Acting My Age 13 Artists Holly Humberstone Overkill 13 Artists Nito NB Starburst 13 Artists Another Sky Fell in Love with the City ATC Open- Remix Emma-Jean Thackary ATC Interloper WhoMadeWho ATC Coastal Pines Jade Imagine ATC Run Away Reuben James ATC Tiña Rosalina

