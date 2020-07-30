Breezy listening: Celebrate summer with IQ’s New Signings

The monthly new music playlist is back for June, with contributions from Paradigm, UTA, CAA, ICM, Primary, X-ray and many more
Booking agents from CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray, Primary, 13 Artists and ATC Live handpick their hottest new talent for August’s New Signings playlist
By IQ on 30 Jul 2020
The August edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, launches today, serving up a welcome dose of fresh new music as live continues its long summer hiatus.
Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.
The August edition features contributions from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray Touring, Primary Talent, 13 Artists and ATC Live, each of which have picked five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the July edition first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for August’s New Signings playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Tamera
|Flipside
|CAA
|Benee
|Supalonely
|CAA
|Navvy
|Pieces
|CAA
|Purple Disco Machine
|Hypnotized
|CAA
|Rachel Chinouriri
|Beautiful Disaster
|ICM
|JAHMED
|TWOTEN
|ICM
|Alex Porat
|Happy For You
|ICM
|Alex Mali
|Obviously
|ICM
|Sarah Barrios
|I Didn’t Mean to
|ICM
|Marco
|Only Want You
|ITB
|Hot Milk
|California’s Burning
|ITB
|Bananagun
|People Talk Too Much
|ITB
|Red Rum Club
|Eleanor
|ITB
|Dream Nails
|Jillian
|ITB
|Bright Light Bright Light
|I Used To Be Cool
|Paradigm
|Camelphat
|Hypercolour (featuring Yannis from Foals)
|Paradigm
|Mellah
|Habit
|Paradigm
|Lynkks Afrikka
|How To Be Successful
|Paradigm
|Robert Grace
|Fake Fine
|Paradigm
|Trevor Daniel
|Past Life (featuring Selena Gomez)
|UTA
|Che Lingo (UK)
|My Blok
|UTA
|Frankie Beetlestone (UK)
|HMU Again
|UTA
|Dreya
|Skippin
|UTA
|Evann McIntosh (US)
|What Dreams Are Made Of
|UTA
|Silly Boy Blue (FR)
|The Fight
|X-ray
|Luke La Volpe
|Dead Man's Blues
|X-ray
|Leyla Blue
|Silence
|X-ray
|Little Hurt
|Alaska
|X-ray
|Tiagz
|My Heart Went oops
|X-ray
|Phoebe Bridgers
|Garden Song
|Primary Talent
|Kate Bollinger
|A Couple Things
|Primary Talent
|Youth Sector
|No Fanfare
|Primary Talent
|Bad Gyal
|Bom Bom
|Primary Talent
|Izzy Camina
|Wrapped In Gold
|Primary Talent
|Mitski
|Strawberry Blond
|13 Artists
|The Lathums
|All my Life
|13 Artists
|The Academic
|Acting My Age
|13 Artists
|Holly Humberstone
|Overkill
|13 Artists
|Nito NB
|Starburst
|13 Artists
|Another Sky
|Fell in Love with the City
|ATC
|Open- Remix
|Emma-Jean Thackary
|ATC
|Interloper
|WhoMadeWho
|ATC
|Coastal Pines
|Jade Imagine
|ATC
|Run Away
|Reuben James
|ATC
|Tiña
|Rosalina
