Breezy listening: Celebrate summer with IQ’s New Signings

Booking agents from CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray, Primary, 13 Artists and ATC Live handpick their hottest new talent for August’s New Signings playlist

By IQ on 30 Jul 2020

IQ New Signings playlist August 2020

The August edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, launches today, serving up a welcome dose of fresh new music as live continues its long summer hiatus.

Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.

The August edition features contributions from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray Touring, Primary Talent, 13 Artists and ATC Live, each of which have picked five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the July edition first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for August’s New Signings playlist is:

 

AgencyArtistSong
CAATameraFlipside
CAABeneeSupalonely
CAANavvyPieces
CAAPurple Disco MachineHypnotized
CAARachel ChinouririBeautiful Disaster
ICMJAHMEDTWOTEN
ICMAlex PoratHappy For You
ICMAlex MaliObviously
ICMSarah BarriosI Didn’t Mean to
ICMMarcoOnly Want You
ITBHot MilkCalifornia’s Burning
ITBBananagunPeople Talk Too Much
ITBRed Rum ClubEleanor
ITBDream NailsJillian
ITBBright Light Bright LightI Used To Be Cool
ParadigmCamelphatHypercolour (featuring Yannis from Foals)
ParadigmMellahHabit
ParadigmLynkks AfrikkaHow To Be Successful
ParadigmRobert GraceFake Fine
ParadigmTrevor DanielPast Life (featuring Selena Gomez)
UTAChe Lingo (UK)My Blok
UTAFrankie Beetlestone (UK)HMU Again
UTADreyaSkippin
UTAEvann McIntosh (US)What Dreams Are Made Of
UTASilly Boy Blue (FR)The Fight
X-rayLuke La VolpeDead Man's Blues
X-rayLeyla BlueSilence
X-rayLittle HurtAlaska
X-rayTiagzMy Heart Went oops
X-rayPhoebe BridgersGarden Song
Primary TalentKate BollingerA Couple Things
Primary TalentYouth SectorNo Fanfare
Primary TalentBad GyalBom Bom
Primary TalentIzzy CaminaWrapped In Gold
Primary TalentMitskiStrawberry Blond
13 ArtistsThe LathumsAll my Life
13 ArtistsThe AcademicActing My Age
13 ArtistsHolly HumberstoneOverkill
13 ArtistsNito NBStarburst
13 ArtistsAnother SkyFell in Love with the City
ATCOpen- RemixEmma-Jean Thackary
ATCInterloperWhoMadeWho
ATCCoastal PinesJade Imagine
ATCRun AwayReuben James
ATCTiñaRosalina

