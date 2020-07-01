Austria to allow up to 10,000 fans in stadiums

The Austrian government has announced plans to open stadiums for up to 10,000 fans from 1 September, if distancing regulations and tracing measures are applied

According to reports, the 10,000-person capacity limit will apply to all outdoor events from 1 September, with indoors shows of up to 5,000 also allowed.





Seat allocations, social distancing regulations and the enforcement of a track and trace system are a prerequisite for events going ahead.

“This is a freedom that we have all developed together,” says Kogler, who serves as Austrian vice chancellor, as well as the minister for arts, culture, the civil service and sport. “We should handle it carefully.”

It is believed that, after an initial phase with an audience limit, there will be individual solutions decided on a case-by-case basis.

“I imagine that we can try to measure it per stadium – it may be that 12,000 people is less of a problem in one stadium, than 6,000 in another stadium,” says Kogler.

As of today (1 July), a maximum of 250 fans are allowed to attend indoor performances, with a capacity of 500 permitted for outdoor shows.

Capacity limits are increasing to 1,000 for indoor events and 1,250 for outdoor shows from 1 August.

