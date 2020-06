Today, we are observing Black Out Tuesday in solidarity with our peers in the music industry.

We must stand up to bigotry and racism and speak out against senseless violence.

We must use our voices to provoke accountability and change, and seek effective ways to support change efforts.

Just as we celebrate our wins as a community, we must also hold each other up in the face of great loss.

This organisation stands for human rights, peace and equal justice.

#THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED

#BLACKLIVESMATTER