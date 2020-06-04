Virtual worlds created for dance music festivals

Tomorrowland Around the World and LWE’s J2v will transport festivalgoers to 3D, virtual festival sites, featuring interactive activities alongside exclusive performances

Belgian mega festival Tomorrowland and London’s Junction 2 festival are among events to create 3D, virtual worlds for their fans to navigate, keeping the festival spirit alive despite the restrictions of lockdown.

The 70,000-cap. flagship edition of electronic music festival franchise Tomorrowland was set to take place across two weekends in July in Boom, Belgium, featuring acts including Eric Prydz, David Guetta, Marshmello, Amelie Lens, Afrojack, Helena Hauff and Maceo Plex.

With the real-life edition called off, organisers have set up Tomorrowland Around the World, a two-day, virtual event taking place from 25 to 26 July. Festivalgoers will be able to navigate through the eight-stage festival site on a PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet.

In addition to exclusive music content, attendees will have access to a range of interactive activities such as webinars, games and workshops related to lifestyle, food, fashion and the Tomorrowland Foundation.

“Tomorrowland Around The World is the result of a gigantic team effort of hundreds of people who are working around the clock to create a never-before-seen interactive entertainment experience,” comments Tomorrowland co-founder Michiel Beers. “We hope that hundreds of thousands of people will unite in a responsible way and that small Tomorrowland gatherings at people’s homes will be organised.

“Especially during the weekend where normally Tomorrowland Belgium would take place, we really have the power to unite the world.”

The line-up for Tomorrowland Around the World will be announced on 15 June, with tickets becoming available from 18 June. Day tickets cost €12.50 and full weekend access is priced at €20.

Junction 2, promoted by London’s LWE and part of U-Live, is another electronic music event forging ahead in a virtual realm.

In lieu of 30,000 music fans descending on the west London festival site from 5 to 6 June to see acts including Jon Hopkins, Four Tet, Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, Honey Dijon and Maceo Plex, organisers have announced the virtual J2v event, which will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. BST on 6 June.

Fans will be able to access an online, 3D festival world, with three stages and space to “roam” and interact with fellow attendees via a private chatroom. The J2v website will act as the central hub, although festivalgoers can join via social media and listen via webcast or radio.

Those performing at J2v include Adam Beyer, Daniel Avery and Shanti Celeste.

Jv2 will also raise funds for charities Care Workers Charity, Refuge, The Outside Project, Trussell Trust foodbanks and Stand Up To Racism via merch sales, mail-order bar service and fan donations.

Photo: Julian Dael/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

