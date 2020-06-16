UK Music launches diversity survey

UK Music calls on the industry to complete its Music Industry Workforce Diversity survey to kickstart change within the business

Industry umbrella body UK Music today (16 June) launched a music industry workforce diversity survey to help bring about “major change at pace” within the sector.

The survey will track progress made to boost diversity and inclusion in the UK’s music industry and will be lead by UK Music’s diversity taskforce and its chair Ammo Talwar MBE, who has stressed the need for concrete action following on from the Black Out Tuesday initiative.





Launched in 2016 and published every two years, the findings of the survey give the music industry, government and other stakeholders insight into where improvements are needed regarding diversity and inclusion, as well as where positive change is already under way.

Using data from the live music sector, management agencies, licensing companies, publishers, record labels and studios, UK Music will publish the results of the survey later this year.

“Now is not the time for silence. We need major change at pace with impact in the music industry,” comments Talwar. “This survey helps to kickstart the change we all want and deserve.

“Our diversity is the source of our greatest strength. Help us shape the new voices in the music industry by being part of the change.”

UK Music’s head of diversity Rachel Bolland adds that the survey is “a crucial part” of ensuring diversity within the industry.

“Government and parliament are listening and we will be working with them to ensure the policy landscape is fit for purpose so diversity in our sector can flourish.”

